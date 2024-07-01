Events Newsletters
Caroline Anders
Jul 1, 2024, 10:47am EDT
politicsNorth America

SCOTUS punts on social media case, bars states from moderating content for now

general view of the U.S. Supreme Court as justices issue rulings in pending cases on the final day of the court's term in Washington, D.C. on July 1, 2024
Leah Millis/Reuters
The News

The US Supreme Court did not issue an opinion on whether state governments can bar social media companies from deleting certain posts or banning accounts that contravene their policies, sending the case back to the lower courts on Monday.

The ruling leaves lower courts’ injunctions against both Florida and Texas’s social media content moderation laws in place.

The court avoided the key question of the case: whether the government or the company has the ultimate authority to decide who can and can’t speak on social media apps.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.

