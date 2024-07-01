Reformist candidate faces hardliner in Iran presidential election runoffs

Record low turnout may have been a “silent referendum” on the Islamic Republic’s legitimacy

Sources: Chatham House , AI-Monitor , Eurasia Review , Bloomberg

Iranian elections serve to demonstrate the continuity and functionality of the regime, an expert at UK-based think tank Chatham House told Semafor. Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei tried to boost turnout by saying that “any vote [would] be a vote to the Islamic Republic.” But after the vote, some said that the low turnout was a “silent referendum” against the establishment, and even hardline pundits speculated as to why public trust seemed eroded, AI-Monitor’s Tehran correspondent noted. The lackluster numbers suggest most Iranians don’t see elections “as a meaningful path to change,” an expert told Eurasia Review. However, that Pezeshkian received a million more votes than his opponents may suggest people still have faith in the reformist camp, a Bloomberg columnist wrote