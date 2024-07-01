Macron scrambles to build alliance against far right after National Rally sweeps first round of elections

France in ‘uncharted waters’

Sources: Politico , Le Monde

Macron and his prime minister, Gabriel Attal, on Monday called on French citizens to prevent the National Rally from securing an absolute majority. Macron must now also crucially consider whether to tell his candidates to drop out of the race to avoid vote-splitting “or attempt to save what remains of his once-dominant movement before it dies,” Politico observed. The president called the snap election in an attempt to stop the far-right’s rise in France following stunning European election wins for the National Rally — but the vote has only cemented the party’s growing support. The nation is facing “uncharted waters,” Politico added: “The country would be governed, at least in part, by politicians who made their names sympathizing with Vladimir Putin while vowing to rip up the European Union, wage war on migration and quit NATO.”