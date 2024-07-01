China halts data on wasted energy

China has reportedly stopped publishing data on how much wind and solar power is being wasted, as the country’s grid struggles to accommodate fluctuating energy sources. China has a track record of “quietly ceasing” to publish unflattering reports, Bloomberg wrote, and in its latest monthly release, the National Energy Administration neglected to include how much renewable energy was left unused. Despite being a global leader in solar and wind energy, China’s grid lacks storage capacity, which means some regions have a surplus of unusable green energy during peak daytime hours. The country’s energy regulator is considering ways to reduce the strain on the grid, such as lowering energy prices during periods of high supply but low demand.