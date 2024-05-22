Price wars, infrastructure hurdles hurt China’s solar industry

Cheap Chinese solar panels have dominated global markets, but the sector is struggling domestically as a price war rages, a leading Chinese industry group warned.

More than a dozen domestic companies are locked in fierce competition, squeezing the Chinese solar sector and threatening its development, the China Photovoltaic Industry Association said Tuesday.

Overcapacity of solar panels has driven down their cost dramatically, leading solar energy giants like Longi to call on Beijing to crack down on unsustainably low prices.