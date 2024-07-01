Semafor Signals
China extends ‘panda diplomacy’ to Hong Kong
The News
China will send a pair of pandas to Hong Kong, an apparent show of soft diplomacy as the city marks 27 years since its return to China from British rule and the first anniversary of draconian new security laws known as ‘Article 23.’
The first time that Hong Kong received giant pandas was in 1999, to “celebrate the smooth establishment of the ‘one country, two systems’ policy.” It received a second pair in 2007.
As the city struggles to attract foreign visitors wary of China’s influence, the Hong Kong Tourism Board said the new pandas will be “valuable tourism assets”.
SIGNALS
‘Asia’s world city’ struggles to appeal to tourists
While the flow of tourists visiting Hong Kong from mainland China has mostly returned to pre-pandemic levels, international visitor numbers have dropped precipitously. Foreign tourism stands at about 60 percent of pre-pandemic levels, as many visitors, particularly those from the UK and the US, stay away — a significant change from the past, when Hong Kong was branded as “Asia’s world city,” and seen as free from China’s overt influence. Tourism is expected to see a 35 percent uptick in 2024 compared with last year, but the amount of money tourists are spending in the city is plummeting. Hong Kong authorities have gone so far as to tell citizens to “smile more” to create a welcoming environment for visitors.
Handover anniversary spotlights Hong Kong’s transformation
Hong Kong’s handover anniversaries were once an occasion for people to take to the streets in support of democracy, a tradition that began in 2003 when half a million people protested against earlier versions of Article 23, a set of draconian security laws that were passed this year. Since then, political exiles have had their passports canceled, while several Hong Kongers have been arrested over allegations of dissent. Some members of the foreign media and pro-democracy activists have also been denied entry visas. Former pro-democracy lawmaker Emily Lau told Nikkei Asia that as Hong Kongers grapple with the extent of the restrictions on speech and media, “people feel they have been inhibited.”
China is ramping up its ‘panda diplomacy’ efforts
San Diego, San Francisco, Madrid, Washington DC, Australia — and now Hong Kong — have either received or been promised giant pandas in 2024, a renewed effort to boost China’s soft power on the global stage. Pandas have been used as diplomatic gifts for hundreds of years, but as the perception of China’s military and economic might (and its ability to threaten the West) grows, these cuddly diplomatic gifts could strategically soften China’s image somewhat, Susan Brownell, a member of the National Committee on US-China Relations, told the BBC.