China extends ‘panda diplomacy’ to Hong Kong

‘Asia’s world city’ struggles to appeal to tourists

Source: Hong Kong Free Press

While the flow of tourists visiting Hong Kong from mainland China has mostly returned to pre-pandemic levels, international visitor numbers have dropped precipitously. Foreign tourism stands at about 60 percent of pre-pandemic levels, as many visitors, particularly those from the UK and the US, stay away — a significant change from the past, when Hong Kong was branded as “Asia’s world city,” and seen as free from China’s overt influence. Tourism is expected to see a 35 percent uptick in 2024 compared with last year, but the amount of money tourists are spending in the city is plummeting. Hong Kong authorities have gone so far as to tell citizens to “smile more” to create a welcoming environment for visitors.