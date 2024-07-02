Biden’s next big test is the NATO summit

Some Democrats and allies of the White House believe that President Biden can use next week’s NATO summit in Washington to turn the page on his dismal debate performance that has spiked anxiety across the party.

“My hope is that over the next seven to ten days the president is out there aggressively meeting with people in different parts of the country making his case, doing things that show his international stature, like the NATO event,” said Jim Kessler, vice president for policy at the centrist Democratic think tank Third Way. “Certainly, something on the international stage is a place where he can help himself.”

Biden will gather leaders from across Europe at the celebration of 75 years of the alliance, a gathering full of photo ops, remarks, and celebrations — though also typically unscripted Q&As with leaders that Biden has recently avoided.

AD

A person familiar with the administration’s thinking said that the summit would present a good opportunity for Biden to showcase his leadership and diplomatic achievements on the world stage. The person noted that because the summit will be in Washington — rather than a European city, like last year’s Vilnius summit — his engagements will get more press attention.

The Biden campaign declined to comment.