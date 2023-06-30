What China watchers think about the US findings on the spy balloon

A suspected Chinese surveillance balloon that flew over the U.S. and Canada and escalated tensions between the world’s two largest economies was made out of off-the-shelf American tech, the Wall Street Journal reported Friday.

Preliminary findings from the "closely-held" U.S. investigation into the balloon found that despite having intelligence-gathering capabilities, the balloon did not collect and relay sensitive information to China due to the Pentagon's countermeasures, officials said.

The latest developments have sparked discussion on whether the investigative findings were strategically leaked to the media, and, if so, how the move might affect U.S.-China relations.

