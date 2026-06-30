Record-breaking heatwave set to hit the US

More than 220 million people in the US will face dangerous temperatures this week, including over the July 4 holiday.

Forecasters predict record-breaking heat across the East and Midwest — New York and Washington could see 100°F (37.7°C) — with a high-pressure system rivalling the deadly heatwave that is still affecting much of Europe and which has been linked to 1,300 deaths.

Europe’s heatwave was unequivocally caused by climate change, an attribution study found: Such temperatures would have been “virtually impossible” in June 50 years ago and very unlikely even in the early 2000s. The back half of the year may be hot, too: A strong El Niño, a Pacific Ocean phenomenon that drives warmer weather, is expected to arrive soon.