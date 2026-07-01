Bennet loses bid for Colorado governor as progressives keep momentum

Colorado Democrats rejected Sen. Michael Bennet’s bid for governor, nominating Attorney General Phil Weiser in the latest sign of voters’ frustration with their party in DC.

There were few ideological differences between the candidates, but Weiser’s record of suing the Trump administration helped him beat the senator, whom he attacked for supporting some Trump cabinet nominees.

Progressive Rep. Diana DeGette, D-Colo., trailed attorney Melat Kiros in her Denver district, likely becoming the third incumbent to lose this year to a challenger to her left; Kiros, who was fired from her firm over defending Gaza protesters, was backed by the Democratic Socialists of America.

In the competitive 8th District, state Rep. Manny Rutinel won the party’s nomination over Shannon Bird, who was backed by moderate Blue Dog Democrats.