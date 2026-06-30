Indonesian tech tycoon sentenced

An Indonesian court on Tuesday sentenced a tech tycoon to 10 years in prison in a closely watched graft case.

Nadiem Makarim, co-founder of ride-hailing and payments platform Gojek, was convicted on charges that he engaged in a quid pro quo when he purchased more than a million Google Chromebooks for the country’s schools during his tenure as Indonesia’s education minister six years ago. Google denied the allegations.

The verdict could further shake investor confidence in the country, as some view the case as a political prosecution. Makarim pointed to an “unprecedented wave” of criminal cases against technocrats, while one researcher said his trial could “become a real example that those unwilling to cooperate with those in power may be targeted.”