Few Ukrainians approve of US leadership, poll finds

As US efforts to end the Ukraine war languish, the number of Ukrainians who approve of leadership in Washington has reached a record low.

Just 7% of Ukrainians said they approve of US leadership, according to a Gallup poll taken in April. That figure is 59 points lower than it was four years ago, when the war had just started and the Biden administration had stepped up military support.

It’s the largest drop in a single country’s approval of America over the course of five years.

Even though two-thirds of Ukrainians support negotiations to end the war over fighting it out, they’re not particularly optimistic: Most don’t see an end within the next year.

Meanwhile, according to a separate Gallup poll, Russians’ views of their country’s economic situation is at a 20-year low, a sign the war is putting pressure on Moscow.