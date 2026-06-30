Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Energy newsletter icon
From Semafor Energy
In your inbox, 2x per week
Sign up

As Hormuz opens, oil markets are awash in supply

Jun 30, 2026, 8:12am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A gas flare burns in the distance at the Rumaila oil field, Iraq.
Essam Al-Sudani/File Photo/Reuters

The oil market is coming full circle as millions of barrels that were stranded in the Persian Gulf head to global markets, creating a sudden oversupply that has pushed prices to their lowest level since the US-Iran war began.

Morgan Stanley analysts said in a note to clients that they counted 35 oil tankers exiting the Strait of Hormuz on Thursday, close to the typical daily average seen before the war. “Yet the ‘twin solvers’ of high US exports and low Chinese imports remain in place,” raising the risk of a return to structural oversupply. To balance the market next year, flows through the strait need only recover to 65% of their pre-conflict level.

With the market suddenly awash with oil, price estimates are being pared across the board. Goldman Sachs lowered its Brent crude forecasts, cutting its fourth-quarter 2026 and its 2027 average. Morgan Stanley sees prices going even lower. “Strip away the narrative for a moment and read only the prices,” the latter wrote. “They describe a market that has weakened across the board.”

Prashant Rao
AD