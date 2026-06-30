Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

AI investment increasingly shapes global economy

Jun 30, 2026, 8:02am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A data center in Virginia.
Leah Millis/File Photo/Reuters

The AI buildout is reshaping the global economy. Memory chip demand has already pushed consumer electronics prices up, and RAM prices are expected to increase a further 40-50% in the coming quarter.

The three biggest memorymakers have seen profits and market caps surge, while shares in tech’s “Magnificent Seven” — Alphabet, Amazon, Apple, Meta, Microsoft, Nvidia, and Tesla — have fallen 10% on growing input costs and concerns over data-center spending.

Those outlays have boosted other areas of the economy, though: US steel demand has grown so fast that the industry is power-constrained, and is competing for electricity with the very data centers it is helping to build, The Wall Street Journal reported.

Tom Chivers
AD