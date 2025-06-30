Unilever is cutting off millions in funding for Ben & Jerry’s charitable foundation after it refused to provide audit documents, escalating what has become a microcosm for corporate “woke” wars.

Peter ter Kulve, who runs Unilever’s ice cream business, told Ben & Jerry’s executives in an email that the foundation’s trustees “have continued to resist basic oversight” and are not cooperating with requests from corporate auditors ahead of the ice cream business’ spinoff from Unilever. The probe into the foundation began in part because of its giving to pro-Palestinian organizations, Semafor reported earlier this year.

“It represents a marked departure from the norms of charitable organizations, for whom transparency is typically a bedrock operating principle,” ter Kulve wrote in the email, which was seen by Semafor.

The Ben & Jerry’s foundation distributed more than $5 million of Unilever’s money in 2022, to mostly progressive organizations, and has done so ever since the quirky, left-leaning Vermont creamery was acquired by the Dutch corporate giant in 2000. Since then, Ben & Jerry’s politics have been a headache for its parent, and the tensions between the two have grown more acute as the business community got swept into the culture wars — first pulled to the left in the mid-2010s, then retreating rightward under the second Trump administration.

Ter Kulve wrote that management of the soon-to-be standalone ice cream company had met with foundation trustees and “consistently sought to accommodate concerns” they raised, including switching audit firms and promising to keep certain information about grantees private.

“The Foundation is a powerful force for good and has played a meaningful role in advancing the Ben & Jerry’s social mission,” ter Kulve told executives. “We remain committed to that mission.”

Representatives for Unilever and Ben & Jerry’s did not respond to a request for comment. A lawyer for the foundation’s trustees didn’t immediately comment.