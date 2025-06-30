UK museum mounts ambitious bid for rediscovered Turner painting

A UK museum is rallying support for its bid to acquire a rediscovered painting by acclaimed English artist J.M.W. Turner.

The painting, The Rising Squall, Hot Wells, from St Vincent’s Rock, Bristol, is believed to be the first of Turner’s oils to be publicly shown — in 1792, when he was just 17.

It disappeared into obscurity in the 19th century, only to reemerge after it was bought for just $506 and the new owner had it cleaned, revealing Turner’s signature.

Now, it is expected to fetch at least $270,000 in a Sotheby’s auction. Bristol Museum and Art Gallery hopes to keep the painting in public hands: More than 1,600 donors have contributed to their bid fund.