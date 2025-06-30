Trump’s tax cut bill amplifies US debt fears

A mammoth spending program being debated by the US Senate this week will swell the country’s debt and threaten its financial standing, analysts warned.

Some 20 cents of every dollar taken in tax revenue is now allocated to debt servicing, and the One Big Beautiful Bill Act is forecast to grow the deficit by a further $3.3 trillion over a decade.

More than 90% of economists in a Financial Times survey said they were concerned about the haven status of dollar-denominated assets, in part because of the planned fiscal expansion. Republicans are wavering on the issue: One GOP lawmaker told Semafor the Senate was deadlocked, while former presidential adviser Elon Musk was more pointed, calling the plan “utterly insane.”