Trump administration finds Harvard in violation of Civil Rights Act

A Trump administration investigation found that Harvard University was in “violent violation” of the Civil Rights Act over its treatment of Jewish and Israeli students, according to a letter sent to the school’s president on Monday.

“Failure to institute adequate changes immediately will result in the loss of all federal financial resources,” the letter, first reported by The Wall Street Journal, stated.

The administration claimed that Harvard failed to act despite being aware that Jewish and Israeli students felt unsafe on campus.

The warning is the latest salvo in the White House’s crackdown on elite universities and what it calls pervasive “woke culture.” Columbia received a similar letter in May and has since begun negotiations to restore federal funding.