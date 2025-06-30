Solving the Youth Wellbeing Challenge

Rates of depression, anxiety, and loneliness are surging among young people, as social connections weaken and mental health challenges intensify.

In response, researchers and experts are sounding the alarm—calling for urgent, comprehensive solutions to reverse these trends and support youth wellbeing.

Semafor journalists will lead in-depth conversations exploring the complex drivers of this crisis, highlighting opportunities to rebuild social ties, foster resilience, and develop lasting strategies to improve the mental health of young people.