Saudis are keeping more of their summer spending local

Saudi Arabia’s push to keep more spending inside the kingdom appears to be working.

Central bank data showed a surge in summer retail and services activity as businesses offer better entertainment options and shopping promotions as alternatives to vacations abroad. Point-of-sale transactions rose 42% between June and August 2024 compared to the same period in 2021, and spending in the first three weeks of June this year has already surpassed the entire month of June last year.

The increase this year coincides with the Saudi Tourism Authority’s “Color Your Summer” campaign, which aims to attract over 41 million visitors and drive 73 billion Saudi riyals ($19.5 billion) in tourism revenue this season. The initiative has resulted in the addition of more than 1 million domestic flight seats and around 600 new events nationwide, from concerts and nature excursions to the Esports World Cup.

That shift is visible in cooler cities like Abha and Albaha, according to Nouf Alsharif, the head of economic research at Riyadh-based Jadwa Investment. She told Semafor that these destinations, previously seen as second-tier cities, were seeing growing demand from both Saudis and Gulf visitors, helped by the rise of low-cost airlines like Flyadeal and Flynas and the increasing use of rail for domestic travel. “Accessibility is changing behavior,” she said.