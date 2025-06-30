US Dept. of Justice sues LA over ‘sanctuary city’ laws

The US Department of Justice sued Los Angeles and several local lawmakers Monday, alleging that LA’s “sanctuary city” policies are unconstitutional and a violation of federal supremacy.

The suit marked the latest escalation in the Trump administration’s clash with Democratic states over federal immigration enforcement. The Justice Department had earlier filed a similar lawsuit against New York.

It comes after weeks of protests against immigration raids targeting LA businesses and neighborhoods, which led US President Donald Trump to deploy the National Guard and several hundred US Marines to the area against California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s wishes — Newsom has sued the administration over the deployment.