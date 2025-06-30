Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Iran says open to talks on nuclear program

Jun 30, 2025, 7:39am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
People at a funeral procession in Iran
Majid Asgaripour/WANA via Reuters

Iran said it was willing to engage in discussions over its nuclear program, but only if Washington rules out further attacks.

Israel and the US struck Iran’s uranium enrichment sites this month, although the extent of the damage is unclear. Iran’s Deputy Foreign Minister Majid Takht-Ravanchi told the BBC that Tehran wanted to return to negotiations over its atomic program, which had restarted before the Israeli-US raids.

The attacks have sparked paranoia within the regime: Security forces have arrested hundreds of alleged Israeli spies and dissidents, The Wall Street Journal reported, and at least six people have been executed since the war began. Locals fear that the crackdown is an effort to “silence dissent and tighten control,” according to the BBC.

Tom Chivers
AD
AD