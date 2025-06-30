Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Digital taxes at center of global trade talks

Jun 30, 2025, 6:33am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick
US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick. Kent Nishimura/Reuters

Digital taxes are proving a stumbling block in Washington’s negotiations with major trading partners.

Canada said it would rescind its digital services tax in order to restart talks after they were canceled by US President Donald Trump, who described the tax policy as a “direct and blatant attack.”

Washington views digital taxes as non-tariff barriers which disproportionately target US tech giants, and the issue has also proved a sticking point with the European Union: Brussels has indicated it may soften the implementation of its own digital rules, but has faced pushback from European parliamentarians as well as its own competition chief.

Prashant Rao
AD
AD