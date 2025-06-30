AI’s growing influence sparks worker backlash

A backlash against artificial intelligence is gathering pace among workers after major companies warned the technology would take away jobs.

Amazon’s CEO recently said “we will need fewer people,” and the tech industry is laying off staff despite strong economic performance: AI is reported to be writing around 50% of some tech firms’ code, and one AI boss said 50% of entry-level white-collar jobs could soon be lost.

Separately, Meta boss Mark Zuckerberg has been working to expand his pool of artificial intelligence talent in an attempt to make up for the underwhelming performance of Meta’s LLaMA AI model at its April launch.

Zuckerberg has reportedly compiled a secret list of top AI engineers he hopes to recruit and is willing to spend hundreds of millions on hiring.