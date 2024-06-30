South Africa’s Ramaphosa finally appoints coalition cabinet

The ANC was forced to form a coalition government after failing to secure a simple majority in South Africa’s election on May 29. The center-right DA won the second largest share of the vote in the election and the two parties, traditionally rivals, agreed to form a coalition with smaller parties. That enabled ANC leader Ramaphosa to become the leader of Africa’s biggest economy for five more years.

It took two weeks for the ANC to negotiate a deal with the DA, to establish what they call a government of national unity, which includes nine other parties.

Top party members of the ANC and the DA had spent the last two weeks in tense negotiations trying to to agree on the right share of ministerial posts. At one point the talks fell apart over claims the DA wanted a number of ministers equivalent to its share of the vote which would have entitled the party up to 11 posts. At one point Steenhuisen was reported to have been aiming for the deputy president role.

The jury is out on whether Ramaphosa’s team will cohere and manage to deal wtih South Africa’s intractable problems of increasing poverty and inequality. South Africa’s unemployment stands at 32.9% if those who have given up looking for work are not counted, according to the country’s national statistics agency.