The fallout from the Supreme Court’s affirmative action decision

President Biden’s most significant comment: “This is not a normal court.”

With Dobbs already central to his re-election bid, the comment to a reporter on Thursday is the latest sign Biden is seeking an open confrontation with the conservative justices. The court’s popularity plummeted in polls after Dobbs, but FiveThirtyEight’s Cooper Burton notes some tentative signs it’s begun to recover.

But what you won’t hear the president do is call for an expansion of the court, as some progressives again demanded on Thursday. “I think if we start the process of trying to expand the court, we’re going to politicize it maybe forever in a way that is not healthy,” he said during a rare television interview on MSNBC yesterday afternoon.

The court fight could also elevate Vice President Kamala Harris, who has played a significant role responding to its abortion decision. Speaking at the Essence Festival on Thursday, she said the latest decision showed that “whatever gains we make, they will not be permanent” and must be constantly defended.