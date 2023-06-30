noscript
rotating globe
Privacy© 2023 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Dubai
  • Beijing
  • SG
IntelligentTransparentGlobal
J.D. Capelouto
J.D. Capelouto
Updated Jun 30, 2023, 10:28am EDT
politicsNorth America

SCOTUS rules in favor of Christian designer who refuses to do same-sex wedding websites

The U.S. Supreme Court building is seen in the rain in Washington, U.S., October 2, 2022. REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo
REUTERS/Elizabeth Frantz/File Photo
TweetEmailWhatsapp

Sign up for Semafor Principals: An insider’s guide to power in D.C. Read it now.

Title icon

The News

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled 6-3 Friday that the First Amendment protects a Christian web designer's right to refuse services for same-sex marriages.

Title icon

Know More

Lorie Smith had challenged a Colorado law that prohibits businesses from discriminating against LGBTQ people; Smith said her religious beliefs should exempt her from that rule.

Advocacy groups worried that if the court ruled in Smith’s favor, it would have a ripple effect on other states' anti-discrimination laws, possibly allowing more business owners to refuse services based on their personal beliefs.

Smith argued she has a constitutional right under the First Amendment to not design wedding websites for same-sex couples.

A day before the ruling, The New Republic reported on apparent inconsistencies in the filings for the case. A court document stated a man named Stewart contacted Smith and asked her to make a website for his wedding. But that man told The New Republic that he never made such a request — and he has been married to a woman for the past 15 years.

AD

Sign up for Semafor Principals: An insider’s guide to power in D.C. Read it now.