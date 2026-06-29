Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Flagship newsletter icon
From Semafor Flagship
In your inbox, every weekday
Sign up

Yen weakens against dollar, rattling Japan

Jun 29, 2026, 7:28pm EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
Yen to dollar conversion rate
Kim Kyung-Hoon/Reuters

The yen fell to its weakest level against the US dollar since 1986, raising the prospect of renewed intervention from Japanese authorities.

The currency slid as investors turned to the dollar on expectations that the US Federal Reserve could raise interest rates this year; Japan faces other structural pressures like a persistent trade deficits and reliance on imported energy.

The currency’s weakness is boosting Japanese exporters’ profits and lifting the stock market, but it also raises import costs and threatens to fuel inflation. “Japan needs to step in again,” a Bloomberg strategist said. “Otherwise, this is a market clearly keen on testing pain points.”

Yen to dollar conversion rate
J.D. Capelouto
AD