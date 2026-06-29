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US says Iran agreed to halt Hormuz attacks

Jun 29, 2026, 7:06am EDT
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A view of the Strait of Hormuz.
Amirhosein Khorgooi/ISNA/via WANA/Reuters

The US said it and Iran agreed to halt hostilities, although Tehran had yet to confirm.

The almost two-week-old truce has been under persistent strain, with the latest bout of attacks beginning after an Iranian projectile hit a cargo ship on Thursday, prompting strikes by the US, and then Tehran hitting Washington’s Gulf allies.

Iran’s negotiation strategy was threatened by the announcement last week of a route through the Strait of Hormuz that would only pass through Omani waters, The New York Times reported, though Muscat may ultimately try to charge vessels to use the waterway too. Tehran wants the war to end, but wants leverage over the strait more, and is willing to risk the ceasefire to maintain it.

Tom Chivers
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