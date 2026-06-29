Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2026 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings

Intelligence for the New World Economy

  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
Intelligence for the New World Economy
Semafor World Economy
Africa newsletter icon
From Semafor Africa
In your inbox, 3x per week
Sign up

Sierra Leone grants oil block rights to Nigerian firm

Jun 29, 2026, 8:41am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
The offshore oil rig platform.
Mike Blake/Reuters

Sierra Leone granted exploration rights for four offshore oil blocks to Nigeria’s Marginal Energy, in a bid to reignite investor interest in the industry.

The deal comes as Sierra Leone plans to issue more offshore licenses and follows separate agreements between Freetown and energy giants Shell and Eni over the last year to explore more than 20 oil blocks.

African energy companies are seeing a boom in oil exploration activities, riding the wave of a favorable financing environment for the sector encouraged by US President Donald Trump’s push away from clean energy. Investment in sub-Saharan Africa’s upstream oil and gas sector is projected to rise by 12% to nearly $24 billion this year, according to the International Energy Agency.

Alexander Onukwue
AD