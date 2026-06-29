Widespread fury over Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal

No one seems happy with the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire signed on Friday, which is already facing challenges. Under the agreement, the Lebanese army would gradually assume control over the country’s territory and non-state armed groups such as Hezbollah would be dismantled.

The Lebanese parliament speaker, a Hezbollah ally, said it would not pass, calling it an “agreement of diktats,” while a hard-right Israeli minister called it a “big mistake.” Lebanese citizens protested in the capital, waving Hezbollah flags and denouncing the government.

Israel-Lebanon fighting also threatens to undermine the wider US-Iran truce, although it needs little undermining: Iran’s hard-line preachers, usually loyal to the government, have been leading protests against the deal, Radio Free Europe reported.