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Widespread fury over Lebanon-Israel ceasefire deal

Jun 29, 2026, 6:55am EDT
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The aftermath of an Israeli strike on Lebanon.
Avi Ohayon/Reuters

No one seems happy with the Israel-Lebanon ceasefire signed on Friday, which is already facing challenges. Under the agreement, the Lebanese army would gradually assume control over the country’s territory and non-state armed groups such as Hezbollah would be dismantled.

The Lebanese parliament speaker, a Hezbollah ally, said it would not pass, calling it an “agreement of diktats,” while a hard-right Israeli minister called it a “big mistake.” Lebanese citizens protested in the capital, waving Hezbollah flags and denouncing the government.

Israel-Lebanon fighting also threatens to undermine the wider US-Iran truce, although it needs little undermining: Iran’s hard-line preachers, usually loyal to the government, have been leading protests against the deal, Radio Free Europe reported.

Tom Chivers
AD