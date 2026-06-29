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American national pride recedes across parties, poll finds

Jun 29, 2026, 5:11am EDT
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A torn America 250 banner
Nathan Howard/Reuters

As the US approaches its 250th birthday, the number of Americans who feel national pride is shrinking.

One-third of US adults say they are “extremely proud” to be an American, the lowest reading since Gallup started asking the question 25 years ago.

In 2001, 55% of US adults reported being extremely proud to be an American. After 9/11, the figure shot up, reaching 70% in 2004. But partisan politics and anger towards Trump appears to be driving down the count of Americans feeling proud.

A chart showing pride in being an American, by party, based on a survey.

Far fewer Democrats and independents than Republicans report having a lot of pride in their country, according to the latest polling, but the share of Republicans who say so also declined by seven points since last year.

Twenty-two percent of all Americans say they are “moderately proud,” 15% “only a little proud,” and 9% “not at all proud.”

Morgan Chalfant
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