World powers scramble to secure US trade deals

World powers are scrambling to secure trade deals with the US before President Donald Trump’s pause on his “Liberation Day” tariffs ends July 9.

India’s trade team has extended its stay in Washington, while new fractures have emerged within the European Union: Germany wants Brussels to strike a deal fast, but France wants the EU to take a firmer stance.

It appears increasingly unlikely that US negotiators will agree dozens of deals within 10 days, CNN wrote: “The idea that uncertainty will be resolved early this summer appears to be completely dead,” one expert said.

Compounding the uncertainty is Washington’s unpredictable approach to trade relations: Trump on Friday abruptly terminated talks with Canada, shortly after announcing a new agreement with China.