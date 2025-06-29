Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

UN nuclear watchdog chief: Iran could produce enriched uranium within ‘months’

Jun 29, 2025, 11:10am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
A satellite view shows an overview of Fordow underground complex.
MAXAR TECHNOLOGIES/Handout via Reuters

The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said Iran could produce enriched uranium within “months,” contradicting US President Donald Trump’s assertion that Tehran’s nuclear program was “obliterated.”

Rafael Grossi told CBS News that “one cannot claim that everything has disappeared,” echoing earlier US assessments and more recent European intelligence that suggested Iran’s nuclear ambitions were set back by just months.

While the American strikes may have stalled Iran’s near-term ability to make a bomb, some of those same facilities might not have existed if Trump hadn’t abandoned an earlier nuclear deal in his first term, experts told The New York Times.

Trump on Friday said he would consider bombing Iran again if Tehran enriched uranium to worrisome levels.

J.D. Capelouto
AD
AD