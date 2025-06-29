UN nuclear watchdog chief: Iran could produce enriched uranium within ‘months’

The head of the United Nations’ nuclear watchdog said Iran could produce enriched uranium within “months,” contradicting US President Donald Trump’s assertion that Tehran’s nuclear program was “obliterated.”

Rafael Grossi told CBS News that “one cannot claim that everything has disappeared,” echoing earlier US assessments and more recent European intelligence that suggested Iran’s nuclear ambitions were set back by just months.

While the American strikes may have stalled Iran’s near-term ability to make a bomb, some of those same facilities might not have existed if Trump hadn’t abandoned an earlier nuclear deal in his first term, experts told The New York Times.

Trump on Friday said he would consider bombing Iran again if Tehran enriched uranium to worrisome levels.