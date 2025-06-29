Russia expands secrecy law as Kyiv and Moscow trade strikes

Russian President Vladimir Putin expanded the country’s secrecy law, tightening his grip on society as Moscow and Kyiv exchanged bruising strikes.

Information about Russia’s foreign and economic policy, as well as military mobilizations can now be classified as secret if its disclosure is deemed harmful to national security.

The measure ratchets up Putin’s crackdown on dissent, which has intensified since Russia invaded Ukraine, one expert said, noting that the move to classify mobilization details was likely a reaction to Ukraine’s drone attacks.

Kyiv on Saturday said it had hit a Russian missile and drone arsenal, hours before Moscow reportedly launched its largest airstrike on Ukraine since the start of the war.