Israel poised to ramp up Gaza military operations as Trump calls for ceasefire

Jun 29, 2025, 5:01pm EDT
An Israeli tank near the Gaza border.
Amir Cohen TPX IMAGES OF THE DAY/Reuters

Israel’s military signaled it would intensify its campaign in Gaza as US President Donald Trump on Sunday called again for a ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas.

A top adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to travel to Washington this week for talks, but it’s unclear if any significant progress has been made toward a truce.

The renewed attention on Gaza came as Israel’s military faces heightened scrutiny after Haaretz reported that soldiers were instructed to fire at unarmed Palestinians near aid distribution sites; one called it a “killing field.” Israel’s government rejected the story, calling it “blood libel.”



J.D. Capelouto
