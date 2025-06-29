Israel poised to ramp up Gaza military operations as Trump calls for ceasefire

Israel’s military signaled it would intensify its campaign in Gaza as US President Donald Trump on Sunday called again for a ceasefire and hostage deal with Hamas.

A top adviser to Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu is set to travel to Washington this week for talks, but it’s unclear if any significant progress has been made toward a truce.

The renewed attention on Gaza came as Israel’s military faces heightened scrutiny after Haaretz reported that soldiers were instructed to fire at unarmed Palestinians near aid distribution sites; one called it a “killing field.” Israel’s government rejected the story, calling it “blood libel.”





