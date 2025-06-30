Events Email Briefings
rotating globe
Privacy© 2025 Semafor Inc.
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
Events Email Briefings
  • D.C.
  • BXL
  • Lagos
Semafor Logo
  • Riyadh
  • Beijing
  • SG
rotating globe
IntelligentTransparentGlobal

Exclusive / Democrats’ pride in US plummets under Trump

Morgan Chalfant
Morgan Chalfant
Deputy Washington bureau chief, Semafor
Jun 30, 2025, 5:15am EDT
PostEmailWhatsapp
“No Kings” protesters
Octavio Jones/Reuters

Just over a third of Democrats say they’re very proud to be American, a sharp fall from the previous year, when Joe Biden was still president.

A chart showing Americans who say they are proud of their nationality over the years, by political party.

New Gallup data released ahead of the Fourth of July holiday show that just 36% of Democrats report being “very” or “extremely” proud to be an American, down from 62% in 2024. That’s the lowest point Gallup has recorded in the history of asking the question, a likely reflection of the nation’s political divide.

Historically, Democrats tend to exhibit weaker national pride than Republicans, 92% of whom said they are very or extremely proud to be an American this year (up from 85% in 2024).

The share of Americans who say they’re not at all proud to hail from the US spiked this year to 9% from 5% the year prior.

AD
AD