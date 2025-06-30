Just over a third of Democrats say they’re very proud to be American, a sharp fall from the previous year, when Joe Biden was still president.

New Gallup data released ahead of the Fourth of July holiday show that just 36% of Democrats report being “very” or “extremely” proud to be an American, down from 62% in 2024. That’s the lowest point Gallup has recorded in the history of asking the question, a likely reflection of the nation’s political divide.

Historically, Democrats tend to exhibit weaker national pride than Republicans, 92% of whom said they are very or extremely proud to be an American this year (up from 85% in 2024).

The share of Americans who say they’re not at all proud to hail from the US spiked this year to 9% from 5% the year prior.