How John Roberts remade the college application essay

The Supreme Court officially struck down the use of affirmative action in college admissions on Thursday. But at the tail end of his decision, Chief Justice John Roberts appeared to leave a path open for schools to continue factoring in race when picking students.

“Nothing in this opinion should be construed as prohibiting universities from considering an applicant’s discussion of how race affected his or her life, be it through discrimination, inspiration, or otherwise,” Roberts writes.

The caveat is already attracting widespread attention, including from the White House. President Biden seized on Robert’s line in a speech after the decision, urging colleges to adopt a “new standard, where colleges take into account the adversity a student has overcome when selecting between qualified applicants” — including factors like poverty and racial discrimination.

College admissions consultants are being a bit blunter, saying it gives colleges admissions staff an easy way to consider race, as long as applicants discuss it in an essay. Even before the decision came down, some colleges were considering adding questions about personal identity to their applications in the expectation that the court would junk the current affirmative action system.

AD

“It’s a huge loophole,” Brian Taylor, managing partner at Ivy Coach, told Semafor. “Will the Common App likely ban the race box on applications? Yes. But colleges are going to find ways around that race box. It’s going to be more about the story.”

In his ruling, Roberts warns schools not to use personal statements as a backdoor way to simply ask students about their race. “Universities may not simply establish through application essays or other means the regime we hold unlawful today,” he writes. But schools can give students credit for showing “courage and determination” for overcoming racial discrimination, or their “unique ability to contribute to the university.”

In other words, the student must be assessed on his or her experiences as an individual — not on the basis of race.