What experts make of Putin’s rare public appearances after failed coup

Russian President Vladimir Putin made a series of rare public appearances in recent days, less than a week after the Wagner mercenary group's failed uprising against the Kremlin.

The Kremlin released footage of Putin being greeted by adoring crowds in the region of Dagestan, hugging and taking photos with supporters. He also attended a tech exhibition for Russian companies in Moscow, where he scribbled an illustration of a face on an interactive board.

We've curated insightful analysis from experts on what the appearances signal for Putin after his power was challenged over the weekend.