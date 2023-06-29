Can the White House sell Bidenomics?

At the moment, the public largely appears to disagree. Just 30% of Americans consider the economy “good,” compared with 45% who thought so in the summer of 2021, according to polling by the Associated Press and NORC. Though it has slowed significantly this year, inflation remains a top concern among both Republicans and Democrats, with 92% of adults telling Pew this month it was either a “very big” or “moderately big” problem, more than any other issue.

Biden’s team has downplayed the significance of those figures. “Our polling numbers were worse in early November than they are now, and Joe Biden had the best midterms of any president in the last 60 years after several straight months of doomsaying," one of the president’s advisers told Semafor. Still, the White House and campaign are planning a messaging blitz, with ad buys and officials traveling the country to promote the administration’s policies on the “Investing in America Tour.”

Insofar as voters’ frustrations with the Biden economy really are about pocketbook issues like the cost of gas and groceries, there’s really only so much that speeches and campaign ads can do to turn their opinions around.

But there are at least three reasons to think that a basic communications effort might bear some fruit for the president.

First, voters aren’t just unhappy about the economy. They’re unrelentingly gloomy about it in ways that suggest some basic facts simply aren’t breaking through in the news. Headlines about a potential recession appear to have convinced many voters that we’re already in one, while a March report by the Democratic research firm Navigator found that only 15% of independents knew that the U.S. added jobs last year (43% thought it had lost jobs, and 21% didn’t know).

“The level of ignorance voters have about what’s happening in the economy is the equivalent of asking people in 1946 who won World War II and people not knowing it was the allies,” said Simon Rosenberg, a longtime Democratic consultant.

Second, there’s a large gulf between how Americans feel about their personal finances and the wider economy. In its annual survey of economic well-being, the Federal Reserve found that 73% of Americans said they were “doing at least okay” financially in 2022, in line with the previous four years. But the share saying the national economy was good or excellent had collapsed to 18%, down from 50% in 2019.

Finally, there’s the ad gap. While Republicans covered the airwaves with $142 million worth of spots about inflation during last year’s midterms, “there hasn’t been anything with any kind of scale or consistency on our side,” said Jenifer Fernandez Ancona, co-founder of the Democratic consulting group Way to Win. Her organization helped spearhead a $20 million campaign promoting the White House’s record, but Democrats can now presumably expect many times that amount from the Biden campaign and its outside allies.