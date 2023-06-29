Why a Quran-burning protest could affect Sweden’s bid for NATO membership

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan expressed outrage at an approved demonstration involving the burning of a Quran outside a mosque in Stockholm, calling the act “an insult to the Muslim people.”

The burning of the sacred Islamic text attracted widespread condemnation, especially from Turkey, a NATO member state which has repeatedly pushed back on Sweden’s bid to join the security alliance.

“Those who seek to become our allies in NATO, cannot tolerate or enable destructive behaviors of Islamophobic and xenophobic terrorists,” Fahrettin Altun, the Turkish government’s Director of Communications said in a tweet Wednesday.

