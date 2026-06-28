Heat wave grips Europe, reigniting debate over AC

Austria, the Czech ​Republic, Germany, and Poland sweat through record temperatures on Sunday, as a European heat wave reignited a political debate over the continent’s preparedness for hotter summers.

The World Health Organization said the heat has caused more than 1,300 excess deaths since June 21, as some places hit 40°C (104°F).

While some American commentators voiced befuddlement or disdain toward Europe’s low rates of air conditioning, France’s far right seized on the moment to criticize the government and push a plan for widespread AC installation, bringing the issue into the culture war zeitgeist.

But some experts argue mass AC would strain energy grids, threatening blackouts, and would carry environmental costs.