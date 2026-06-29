Exclusive / Democrats’ ‘Project 2029’ goes after tech companies with online safety plan

Democrats trying to lay policy groundwork for the 2028 presidential race are rolling out their first major policy proposal: a framework for online child safety.

Known as “Project 2029,” the liberal group was formed as a counterweight to the conservative Project 2025 to write a policy agenda for the next Democratic presidential nominee. The group reckons starting with online internet safety — which has widespread Democratic support — will help galvanize the party to address what it calls this generation’s “tobacco moment.”

The “Kids Over Clicks” proposal calls for narrowing protections under Section 230 of the Communications Decency Act that shield platforms from some liability. Among other items, the group wants to clarify that companies aren’t protected from lawsuits stemming from AI-generated content, paid ads, illegal content or activity, and platforms that promote stalking or other nonconsensual behavior.

The group is hoping the plans will pick up traction among what is expected to be a crowded field of Democratic presidential candidates heading into 2028.

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“We’re going to see many people running for president … and we want to set the standard in terms of the type of ambition that we want to see when it comes to solving these problems,” said Chad Maisel, a former adviser to President Joe Biden and Democratic Sen. Cory Booker who now serves as Project 2029’s executive director.

The proposal also advocates for banning social media accounts for kids under 16 years old, adopting stronger default privacy protections, designing safer internet platforms, banning cell phones in schools (with exceptions), pushing for a smartphone-free childhood until age 14, banning surveillance advertising, and limiting data collection on children.

Project 2029 wanted to start with kids safety because it’s among the least politically polarizing topics, but plans to release policy agendas centered on issues including healthcare, housing, AI, and the border.

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“Most high-profile political issues are already coded and claimed by one party or the other. Kids’ online safety is the exception,” said Rishi Bharwani, US Director for Reset Tech and a contributor to Project 2029 who helped prepare the framework. “The next president has the ability to run on these issues and enter the White House with a clear mandate for action and a day-one policy blueprint that they can coalesce congressional leaders around.”