In a shift from prior administrations, the State Department will impose indefinite suspensions without pay for foreign service employees who have had their security clearances suspended or revoked, according to an internal memo reviewed by Semafor.

The change comes in response to the annual defense policy bill recently passed by Congress, which modified a portion of the Foreign Service Act to now allow the department to implement indefinite suspensions for foreign service employees.

Any foreign service employee with a suspended or revoked security clearance and “are pending a final determination” will be affected — according to the memo, the shift will apply to 35 employees as of May 12.

“Taxpayers should not be footing the bill to fund the salaries of FSOs [foreign service officers] who have had their security clearance revoked and are not eligible to perform their duties,” a senior State Department official said in a statement.

“After two decades of seeking this legislative fix, the State Department under this administration will be enforcing this important accountability measure.”