Republicans steamroll toward final vote on Trump’s tax and spending cuts bill

Republicans are closer than ever to passing President Donald Trump’s huge party-line tax and spending cuts bill before July 4, as the Senate advanced it, 51-49, in a crucial vote late Saturday.

Still, Republicans need 50 of their 53 members to ultimately support it — and possibly Vice President JD Vance’s tie-breaking vote to clinch the legislation. They’re in the middle of a very long weekend, expecting multiple defections and a razor-thin victory.

“Right now, I think we’ll lose three votes on the final bill. And JD will have to break a tie,” said Sen. John Kennedy, R-La.

Still, the legislation is looking far less wobbly than three days ago as Trump is getting increasingly involved in one-on-one whipping of hesitant Republicans, multiple sources told Semafor. He golfed on Saturday with Sens. Rand Paul, R-Ky.; Lindsey Graham, R-S.C.; and Eric Schmitt, R-Mo.; and also met with Sen. Rick Scott, R-Fla.; Ron Johnson, R-Wis.; and Katie Britt, R-Ala.



Graham called it a good “bonding experience” for Paul and Trump and predicted the bill would ultimately pass, citing support for advancing the bill from Sens. Susan Collins of Maine and Josh Hawley of Missouri — though Collins said her final vote is contingent on softening its cuts to Medicaid.

Hawley said he would support final passage and that he’d heard that House Speaker Mike Johnson is signaling he can get the bill to Trump’s desk within days to avoid a protracted negotiation.

“We’re trending definitely in the right direction,” said Sen. Markwayne Mullin, R-Okla.

The GOP gained momentum for the Senate version of the megabill — which the Committee for a Responsible Federal Budget projects will add at least $4 trillion in debt — just before midnight on Saturday. That’s when Graham, chair of the Budget Committee, released new provisions designed to help Republicans have time to read the bill before an initial vote that could come as soon as Saturday afternoon.

The new version of the bill contains harsher phaseouts for Biden-era clean energy credits, a delay in cuts to a provider tax used to fund Medicaid in many states, and a front-loaded $25 billion fund for rural hospitals that are likely to be affected by the bill’s Medicaid cuts.

It will take a long time for those to become law. Senate Democrats, led by Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, are going to force the Senate clerks to read the bill on the floor, adding a dozen or more hours to the chamber’s workload.

Sen. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., said he will not support the legislation unless its approach on Medicaid reverts to the House’s less harsh cuts and said leadership knows “I’m a no.”

Sens. Johnson and Paul have also expressed opposition to the bill, albeit for other reasons: not enough spending cuts and the $5 trillion increase to the debt ceiling, respectively.

Still, a flurry of deals over the last two days has put Republicans much closer to getting Trump a party-line law that he’s eager to promote by Independence Day.

Republicans are hopeful Trump’s meeting with Scott can put him in the “yes” column, although they gave up on Paul long ago and Graham doubted he could support the final product.