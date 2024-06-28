US Supreme Court sides with Jan. 6 defendants, imperiling obstruction charges

Prosecutors improperly stretched an obstruction law used to charge hundreds of Jan. 6 defendants, as well as former President Donald Trump, the US Supreme Court ruled Friday in a 6-3 decision.

The decision throws hundreds of Jan. 6-related charges and sentences into doubt.

It could also further delay Trump’s stalled federal trial in Washington, DC; two of the four charges he currently faces for attempting to remain in office after his 2020 defeat are based on the law.

The law at issue was written in the wake of the Enron scandal, and makes it a crime to obstruct or impede an official proceeding. The majority found that rioters’ disruption of Congress’s certification of Biden’s 2020 election victory did not fall under its scope.

This is a breaking story that will be updated.