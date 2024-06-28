Russia warns of ‘direct confrontation’ with NATO over US Black Sea drones

Russia is using sabotage missions to hit back at NATO

Source: The Washington Post

The US has warned its NATO allies that Russia is “intensifying a covert campaign of sabotage and hybrid warfare against supporters of Ukraine,” The Washington Post reported. Recent fires in storage facilities in the UK and Spain, which were holding supplies destined for Ukraine, are thought to have been arson attacks that are part of a larger Kremlin strategy: Russia has often called for covert attacks that minimize the threat to Moscow while sowing discord elsewhere, the Post’s David Ignatius noted. “The Ukraine conflict keeps moving inexorably up the escalation ladder: Russia attacks, Ukraine defends; NATO pumps military aid to Ukraine, Russia responds by sabotaging NATO supply lines. Each rung higher, the danger of a misstep gets worse.”