No longevity benefit from multivitamins, study finds

The News
A huge study found no benefit for healthy adults taking multivitamin supplements.
The research looked at 400,000 people over 20 years, and found no evidence that those taking vitamins were at less risk of cancer or heart disease, and in fact were slightly more likely to die during the study period, although that could not be shown to be causal.
Know More
Around one in three Americans regularly use vitamin supplements, but there has never been good evidence showing that they have a health benefit outside of people with a specific vitamin deficiency: The new study adds weight to the suggestion that vitamin buyers are mainly acting as a middleman between health-food stores and the sewage system.