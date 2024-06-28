How global media is reacting to the Biden-Trump debate

Biden’s comments on Ukraine won’t inspire

Source: The Kyiv Independent

Foreign policy came up little during the debate, The Kyiv Independent noted. The Ukraine-based newspaper wrote that Russia’s ongoing war in the country garnered scant attention from the candidates on stage — and what was said offered little to people hoping to understand Washington’s policies regarding the conflict. Biden “seems a little confused and lost and [voters] look at that and say ‘we’re going to have four more years of that being the basis of support for Ukraine?’” Kurt Volker, former US Ambassador to NATO, told the outlet. “I think Ukrainians are going to feel very concerned.”