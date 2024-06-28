rotating globe
Jenna Moon
Jun 28, 2024, 6:48am EDT
politicsmediaNorth America
How global media is reacting to the Biden-Trump debate

Insights from The Kyiv Independent, Dnevnik, Corriere della Sera

FILE PHOTO: Media crews work at the press room in the McCamish Pavilion on the Georgia Institute of Technology campus ahead of the first 2024 presidential debate between Democratic presidential candidate U.S. President Joe Biden and Republican presidential candidate former U.S. President Donald Trump in Atlanta, Georgia, U.S., June 27, 2024. REUTERS/Marco Bello/File Photo
Marco Bello/Reuters
The News

US President Joe Biden and his Republican challenger Donald Trump faced off in the first televised presidential campaign debate on Thursday, grabbing the attention of international media.

Here’s how they’re reacting to the showdown.

SIGNALS

Semafor Signals: Global insights on today's biggest stories.

Biden’s comments on Ukraine won’t inspire

Source icon
Source:  
The Kyiv Independent

Foreign policy came up little during the debate, The Kyiv Independent noted. The Ukraine-based newspaper wrote that Russia’s ongoing war in the country garnered scant attention from the candidates on stage — and what was said offered little to people hoping to understand Washington’s policies regarding the conflict. Biden “seems a little confused and lost and [voters] look at that and say ‘we’re going to have four more years of that being the basis of support for Ukraine?’” Kurt Volker, former US Ambassador to NATO, told the outlet. “I think Ukrainians are going to feel very concerned.”

Can Biden be replaced?

Source icon
Source:  
Dnevnik

In its coverage of the debate, Bulgarian outlet Dnevnik questioned whether Biden — who often stumbled over his words and seemed confused on stage, sparking new fears about his advanced age — could be replaced in the lead up to the election. Ultimately, Dnevnik noted, it is unlikely that a new candidate would be able to step in ahead of November, and opting to replace Biden could be disastrous for the Democrats. “In reality, the party has no alternative candidate and only Biden has the machine to raise funds and money for campaigning, advertising, events, recruiting,” wrote Dnevnik’s co-founder and international correspondent Petar Karaboev.

Debate ‘shattered every illusion’ about Biden’s abilities

Source icon
Source:  
Corriere della Sera

Biden’s campaign has argued repeatedly that the Democrat’s age won’t affect his ability to run in the election. But Thursday’s debate “shattered every illusion: Biden was unable to be convincing even on abortion, the key issue of the Democratic election campaign,” Italian outlet Corriere della Sera noted. “Biden’s determination to move forward remains: a proud obstinacy that risks pushing the US into a dead end,” the paper added.

Semafor Logo
