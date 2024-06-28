rotating globe
Jun 28, 2024, 1:21pm EDT
business

Banking on the Future: The Next Era of Fintech

The Scene

Join us on July 10 for a convening of policymakers and the leading voices in fintech that will bridge the divide between regulators and innovators.

This rapid pace gathering will allow for a candid exchange of ideas and examine the ways to balance the necessary guardrails for financial institutions with the innovations that are making banking more accessible.

The conversation will also dive into the competitive landscape, with tech companies increasingly looking to expand into financial services and traditional banks seeking to play catch up.

The Agenda

Check back soon for the full agenda...

